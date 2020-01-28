Home

Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Edwin "Gary" Sanford

Edwin "Gary" Sanford Obituary
Edwin "Gary" Sanford

age 69 of Canton, OH died Thursday, January 23, 2020 following a long illness. Gary was a 1968 graduate of Glenwood High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army after high school. Gary retired from the Ford Motor Company following 30 years of service. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Canton. Gary coached youth basketball at St. Joseph School, Lehman, and Aquinas. He loved his family, the beach, books, basketball, beer, and planting flowers.

Gary is survived by his wife of 47 years, Cathy, daughters Michelle (Skip) Smith, Kristy (Harold) Simon, and son, Sean Sanford of the home. The light of his life were his grandsons, Joey, Caleb, A.J., and Gabe. Also surviving is brother Larry Sanford and niece Angela Sanford.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Msgr. Frank A. Carfagna as celebrant. There will be no calling hours. Special thanks to Tri-County Oncology and Mercy ICU and Floors 8 and 10 for their kindness and compassion. Memorial donations may be made in Gary's memory to J. Babe Stearn Community Center (2628 13th St. SW, Canton, OH 44710), for the game to go on. Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 28, 2020
