Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-8237
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity United Church of Christ
3909 Blackburn Rd. N.W.
Canton, OH
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity United Church of Christ
3909 Blackburn Rd. N.W.
Canton, OH
Edwin V. Lord


1927 - 2019
Edwin V. Lord Obituary
Edwin V. Lord

age 92 died peacefully at home surrounded by family. He was the husband of Marilyn Lord, they shared 66 years together. Born in Massillon, Ohio he was the son of Veryl and Mary Lord. He was a graduate of Lincoln High School class of 1946. He was a real estate investor, developer, and builder of many homes and apartments in Stark and Tusc counties. Edwin built his first home in his early 20s. He was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ and former member of Home builders association of Stark County. He also enjoyed building model railroads. Edwin will be remembered for being a self made business man with a quick wit and sense of humor.

He is survived by wife, Marilyn; children, Diane Graham, Norman (Janel) Lord, Janet (John) Dettore; grandchildren, Edward (Desiree) Graham, Marissa Workman, Bryan (Rachel) Graham, Leah (Nicholas) Carreon, and seven great-grandchildren.

Services will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Trinity United Church of Christ, 3909 Blackburn Rd. N.W., Canton, OH 44718 where friends may call from 10-11 am before the service. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Memorial donations can be made to Stark County Foundation or Trinity United Church of Christ.

www.SchneebergerFuneral.com

Schneeberger 330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on July 28, 2019
