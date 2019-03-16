|
|
Edwin W. "Ned" Wright 1938-2019
Age 81, of Canton, Ohio died Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in Windsor Medical Center. Born February 28, 1938 in Newark, Ohio to the late Frederick and Dorothy (Wilson) Wright. He was a Canton resident since 1985 prior to which he resided in Columbus, Ohio and wintered in Naples, Fla. for many years. Ned was a graduate of Dennison University and received his teaching certificate from Ohio State University. He was formerly employed as a trust officer for First National Bank of Newark and as a teacher for Upper Arlington High School. Ned was a member of many classic car clubs: Classic Car Club of America, AACA, Auburn, Cord Duesenberg, and Rolls Royce Owners Club.
Preceded in death by a brother, John Wright and a half brother, Fred Wright. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Marjorie L. (Thorley) Wright; four children, Beth Wright, Erin Wright, Emily Wright-Arnold, Gill Wright; five grandsons, Nick Wright, Craig, Alex, Zack and Iggy Arnold; two step children and spouses, Bob and Julie Neifert, Laura and Gordon Owens; six step grandchildren, Logan Fisher, Lindsey (JP) Smith, Heather Neifert, Connor Neifert, Nicole Neifert, Holly Owens.
Funeral services will be Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave in Canton. Interment in North Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Monday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 16, 2019