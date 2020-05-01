Effie Florance Henry
81 of Delaware, Ohio and formerly of Canton, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Wednesday morning, April 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Effie was born January 15, 1939 in Canton, Ohio the daughter of the late Ross and Kathleen Singleterry. Effie graduated from McKinley High School in 1957. She would go on and receive her Bachelor's Degree from Delaware State University, and then a Master's Degree in from Central Michigan. Effie worked as a cost analyst until her retirement.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Medric Henry, Sr. Left to cherish her memory are children, Michelle(Reginald) Bunch, and Medric C. Henry II. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren: Marquis Henry, Makenzie Henry, Treshan Leeper, Jalen Prince; great- grandchildren: Londyn Blair, Tanai Leeper; sisters-in-law, Georgia King, Hattie Tremell, Gwen and Betty Singleterry; and a host of nieces and nephews. Effie enjoyed spending time with her family. She also enjoyed Hobbies Reading and Interior decorating.
A Celebration of Effie's life will take place at a later date in Canton, Ohio.

Published in The Repository on May 1, 2020.