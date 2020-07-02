Eftichia (Gianakis) Lemosage 98, peacefully went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 29, 2020 surrounded by her beloved family. She was born June 7, 1922 in New Boston, Ohio to the late Nicholas and Eleni Gianakis. She was preceded in death by husband, Panagiotis; son, Steve; son-in-law, Xenophon Griveas; brothers, George, Kosti and wife Anne; sister, Anastasia and husband Stefanos. Eftichia leaves behind to cherish her memory daughter, Mary Griveas; daughter-in-law, Rebecca Lemos; five grandchildren, to whom she was their extremely proud Yiayia, Stephanie (Michael) Nastoff, James (Amanda) Griveas, Peter Lemos, Eva (Scott) Paradis, Eftihia (Marcello) Frustaci and beloved "Nene" to seven great-grandchildren, who were the loves of her life and brought her joy beyond measure, Alexa Nastoff, Malaina and Steven Paradis, Lila Griveas, Maria, Gia and Marco Frustaci. She is also survived by sister-in-law, Irene Gianakis and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom she deeply loved.At age 5 she moved to Greece with her mother and siblings, spent her early life in Oinoussai Chios Greece and married her husband there. In 1953 they came to Canton to be close to family. Eftichia was a homemaker whose life centered around church and family. A loyal member of Saint Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church, she liked to tell everyone she was baptized there as an infant by Father Lavriotis. She was a member of Senior Citizens, Ladies Philoptochos Society and Agia Markella Chios Society. In 2014 Eftichia received the Saint Haralambos Woman of Distinction Award and in 2020 the Faithful Service Award for her many years of dedicated service to her beloved church. Eftihia's faith in the Lord was deep and abiding. She lived her life with humility, a smile and kind word for everyone and instilled those values in her children by word and example. A positive role model, she taught them the importance of faith, honesty, integrity, a good work ethic, charity toward others, perseverance in difficult times and love of family. That was her greatest legacy, which made her so special and so loved.Eftichia was a woman of many talents. Her beautiful needlepoint creations adorn the homes of her family. She enjoyed photography and assembled dozens of picture albums for family members, numbering them in sequence. A talented writer, she leaves a collection of over 100 journals spanning decades meticulously written and articulating in detail events and personal reflections throughout her life, truly a treasure and priceless gift for her family. One of her greatest joys was cooking for her grandchildren and they were recipients of her talented culinary skills. She knew all their favorite foods and never hesitated to provide them at every opportunity. Hers was truly a life well lived filled with countless blessings. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her! The family wishes to thank the entire Saint Haralambos community for the love, respect and dignity extended to her through the years and Father Nick for his visits, prayers and spiritual guidance. Eftichia always prayed for her Saint Haralambos family and cherished the many memories and friendships made through the years. The family also extends heartfelt appreciation to Crossroads Hospice for the wonderful care and support they provided.Due to the current pandemic situation, a private family funeral will be held Thursday, July 2 at Saint Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church with Reverend Father Nicholas V. Gamvas officiating. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers per her wishes memorial donations in her name may be made to the Saint Haralambos Sunday School to enhance student education and toward outreach programs for those less fortunate.(ROSSI-330-492-5830)