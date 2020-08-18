1/1
Eileen Devine
1931 - 2020
Eileen Devine

Passed away peacefully on August 14, 2020 at the House of Loreto. Eileen was born in Pittsburgh, Pa. December 13, 1931, and had been a resident of Canton, Ohio since 1971. She met her husband while working at the E. L. Weigand Company in Pittsburgh. They lived in Connecticut, Tennessee, and Pennsylvania before settling down in Ohio.

Eileen was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack; parents, Norman and Rita Carroll Jackson; step-father, Roy J. Steinhauser; brothers, Terrence and James Jackson (Pittsburgh) and infant daughter, Coleen (Tennessee). Eileen is survived by three daughters, Susan (Jonathan) Stump, Jackie (Joe) Bennett, Diane (John) Dziewisz; nine grandchildren, Christopher (Lynsay), Patrick (Anna), Emily and Maria Stump; Erica, Aaron, and Emma Bennett; Kevin and Julia Dziewisz. Eileen was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church. She participated in numerous Bible Study programs, was a Eucharistic minister, and volunteered for the building fund campaign. Eileen will be remembered for her love of family and faith. She was a loving Mother and Grandmother, and especially enjoyed family dinners, board games, playing cards, reading, cooking, and gardening. (She was the true green thumb of the family.)

A Mass of Christian burial, celebrated by Rev. Fr. John E. Sheridan, STL, will be held on Thursday, August 20th at 11 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church in Canton. Interment will follow at North Lawn Cemetery in North Canton. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution, in Eileen's memory, to St. Peter Catholic Church or the House of Loreto in Canton, Ohio.

Rossi (330)492-5830

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com

Published in The Repository on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
AUG
20
Interment
North Lawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Rossi Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
