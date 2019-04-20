Home

GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
Eileen Harrison
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
Minerva, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
Minerva, OH
Eileen (Tschabold) Harrison


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eileen (Tschabold) Harrison Obituary
Eileen (Tschabold) Harrison

1938-2019

Age 80, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Akron General Hospital. She was born August 25, 1938 to Gottfried and Clyta (Blair) Tschabold. She retired from Ohio Power after 42 years of service. She is a member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Minerva, the American Legion Aux. Post #548 in Louisville and AARP. She loved playing cards with her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Harrison, who died December 6, 2018; four sisters, Marilyn (Lester) McCully, Jeanne (William) Cracknell, Sandra Kay Tschabold, Bonnie Lou Tschabold; a brother, James Tschabold. She is survived by two stepdaughters and two step grandchildren; 19 nieces and nephews; 31 great nieces and great nephews; and 18 great great nieces and great great nephews.

A Mass of the Christian Burial will be held Monday at 12:00 p.m. in the St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Minerva with Fr. Victor Cinson officiating. Calling hours will be held 2 hours prior to the service 10-12. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Gabriel Catholic Church. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.

Gotschall-Hutchison

330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Apr. 20, 2019
