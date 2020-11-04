1/1
Eileen (Gusler) Hendershott
1928 - 2020
Eileen (Gusler) Hendershott

age 92, a lifetime resident of Canton passed away peacefully on November 1, 2020. She was born in Canton, Ohio September 4, 1928, to the late Earl and Mabel Gusler. Eileen graduated from Middlebranch High School. She worked at the Carousel and Hallmark stores at Belden Village Mall for many years. After her retirement she enjoyed volunteering at the Animal Protective Guild for many years.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold L. Hendershott.

Eileen is survived by her daughter, Susan (Kenneth) Steele of Greentown, Ohio; grandson, Justin Steele of North Canton and granddaughter, Charity (Milorad) Cucuz of Wadsworth; great grandchildren, Kristina, Nicole and Kaitlin Cucuz of Wadsworth.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 3:30pm at North Canton Cemetery, 7846 Pittsburg Rd. NW North Canton, Ohio 44720. Wearing a mask and keeping with the social distancing guidelines would be appreciated.

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Spay & Neuter Assistance Program of NE Ohio, PO Box 2175 N. Canton, Ohio 44720. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Nov. 4, 2020.
November 4, 2020
Dear Sue, Ken and Family: We are very sad to hear of the passing of your mother/grandmother. Know that you are in our thoughts and prayers. With our love, the Malanij family: Christina, Maria, Natalie and Paul, along with our mother, Luba.
Christina Malanij Toney
Friend
