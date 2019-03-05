|
Eileen M. Ehrlinspiel 1927-2019
91, of North Canton, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Avenue at Wooster Care Center. She was born in Maximo, Ohio on October 10, 1927 to the late Lawrence and Esther Ruflin and was a 1944 graduate of Louisville High School. She was employed at the Hoover Company for 27 years, retiring in 1989 and enjoyed gardening and playing cards. Eileen was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church of North Canton and a former member of St. Louis Catholic Church in Louisville. She was an avid sports fan, especially the Cleveland Indians. She was a volunteer at St. Paul's for several years, and was a member of MADD.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Pauline and Jack Ward. She leaves her children, Carla (Titus) Yoder of Wooster, David Ehrlinspiel of Canton, Jan (Steve) Opeka of Louisville, Ohio, Mike (Nancy) Ehrlinspiel of North Canton, Robert Ehrlinspiel of North Canton and Lisa Divito of Wooster; 19 devoted grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren and her brother Edward (Mary) Ruflin of Louisville, Ohio.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Catholic Church of North Canton, with Fr. Marian Babjak as Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Louis Cemetery. Calling hours will be Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in her name, to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Ste 800, Miami, FL 33131 or to LifeCare Hospice of Wooster, 1900 Akron Rd. Wooster, OH 44691.
Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 5, 2019