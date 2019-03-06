|
|
|
Eileen M.
Ehrlinspiel
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Catholic Church of North Canton, with Fr. Marian Babjak as Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Louis Cemetery. Calling hours will be Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in her name, to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Ste 800, Miami, FL 33131 or to LifeCare Hospice of Wooster, 1900 Akron Rd. Wooster, OH 44691. Please visit
www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More