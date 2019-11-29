|
|
Eileen Virginia Shorthill
(née Palmer)
Passed away on Nov. 25, 2019 at the Compassionate Care Center at Aultman Woodlawn. She was born July 11, 1941 to Virginia (Lang) and Victor (Poparad) Palmer in Canton. Raised in the North Canton area, she graduated from Hoover High School in 1959 and went to work at the Hoover Company as a secretary and later moved to Central Trust (Chase) where she rose to a Second Vice-Presidency. She enjoyed bowling, crocheting, watching local Bulldog sports, and playing cards with her high school classmates in a card club that met for 60 years.
She was married to Robert C. Shorthill for 39 years until his passing in 2003. She was also preceded in death by her parents and brother, Donald. She is survived by her sisters, Nancy (Rich) Warren and family of Rowlett, Texas, Ann Nussbaum (the late Vance) of Canton, and Rita Palmar (Chuck Osborne) of North Canton, and sister-in-law, Joanne Palmer, and family of Virginia. Also, surviving are brother-in-law, John Danko; sisters-in-law, Nancy Southworth and Joanne (Shorthill) Carter and their families. Special thanks to all the family, especially her nieces, and friends who cared for Eileen in her later years.
Calling hours will be Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Williams Funeral Home with funeral services immediately following. Private burial will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the , 70 W Streetsboro St., Suite 201, Hudson, OH. 44236 or to the Compassionate Care Center, 2821 Woodlawn Ave. NW, Canton, OH. 44708. Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at www.dwilliamsfh.com.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 29, 2019