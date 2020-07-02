1/1
Eilene R. Hardgrove
Eilene R. Hardgrove

92 of Massillon, peacefully passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020. Eilene was at home, went to bed, waking up in heaven to the waiting arms of her husband Harold "Ted" Hardgrove. Born in Unity, Pa. to the late Reath and Elsie (Markley) Blickenderfer. Eilene continued to work as a switchboard operator at Ohio Bell after she was married until the birth of their first child. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Eilene and Ted met when a young man from Canal Fulton saw a beautiful Brewster girl with long, black, curly hair and asked her to dance. They instantly fell in love, enjoying spending their lives together through 62 wonderful years of marriage. She was an avid Notre Dame fan. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Eilene was a member of the Jackson Township Fire Department, Station #2, Ladies Auxiliary. She is famous for her hamburger grilling at the annual Fireman's Festival in the Ladies Auxiliary Tent. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Massillon.

Preceding Eilene in death are her husband, Harold "Ted" Hardgrove; siblings and their spouses, Olive Beighley, Paul (Edna), Jack (Dot), and Dale (Lil) Blickenderfer. Survived by children, Debra (John) Goodlunis of Cape Coral, Fla., Rebecca "Becky" and Michael McElfresh of Lake Cable, and Todd (Sandra) Hardgrove of Bolivar; grandchildren, Scott (Stephanie), Matt, Brett (Rachel) and Casey (Jenn) McElfresh; Deanne Goodlunis and Michelle (Kris) Hardgrove Murfield; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Reath (Gloria) Blickenderfer; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Gaudaur of Bucyrus, and Janet Dodson of Canal Fulton; and nieces and nephews. Thank you to all who hold Eilene in your thoughts and prayers.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, July 3, 2020, at 10:30 in St. Mary's Catholic Church, 206 Cherry Road NE, Massillon, by Fr. Edward Gretchko celebrant. Burial will follow at SS Phillip and James Cemetery in Canal Fulton. The funeral Mass will be live streamed on Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch's Facebook page for those unable to attend at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Per Eilene's wishes there will be no calling hours. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eilene's honor to St. Mary's Parish, 206 Cherry Road NE, Massillon, OH 44646.

Paquelet Funeral Home and Crematory

330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 1, 2020
A beautiful woman with long black beautiful hair, that my dad fell in love with. You are together again, dancing in heaven.
Debra Goodlunis
Daughter
July 1, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Debra Goodlunis
