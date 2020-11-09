Elaine A. (Spina) DeGirolamoAge 93 of North Canton, passed away Friday morning. Born in Beaver Falls, Pa. to the late Phillip and Mary (Tornasella) Spina; she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years Patrick DeGirolamo; son-in-law, Jim Walker; and sister, Carolyn Friedrichsen. She was a 1945 graduate of Massillon High School and a 1948 graduate of the Massillon School of Nursing. During her more that 20 year career as a Registered Nurse, Elaine helped head the I.V. Team at Mercy Medical Center. Elaine's life was her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.She is survived by her children, Pamela Walker of North Canton, Mike (Cindy) DeGirolamo of Stow, Ohio; five grandchildren, Carly (Martin) Yohana, Dustin (Kim) Walker, Bree (Alex) McArthur, Alex DeGirolamo, Corey (Anna) DeGirolamo; seven great grandchildren; four nephews and a niece.Private family services will be held.(ROSSI-330-492-4830)