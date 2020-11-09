1/1
Elaine A. DeGirolamo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elaine A. (Spina) DeGirolamo

Age 93 of North Canton, passed away Friday morning. Born in Beaver Falls, Pa. to the late Phillip and Mary (Tornasella) Spina; she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years Patrick DeGirolamo; son-in-law, Jim Walker; and sister, Carolyn Friedrichsen. She was a 1945 graduate of Massillon High School and a 1948 graduate of the Massillon School of Nursing. During her more that 20 year career as a Registered Nurse, Elaine helped head the I.V. Team at Mercy Medical Center. Elaine's life was her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Pamela Walker of North Canton, Mike (Cindy) DeGirolamo of Stow, Ohio; five grandchildren, Carly (Martin) Yohana, Dustin (Kim) Walker, Bree (Alex) McArthur, Alex DeGirolamo, Corey (Anna) DeGirolamo; seven great grandchildren; four nephews and a niece.

Private family services will be held.

(ROSSI-330-492-4830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved