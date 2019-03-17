|
|
Elaine Agnes Smith
age 79, of North Canton, passed away on March 13, 2019. Elaine was born to the late William and Elizabeth Rohr in Massillon, OH., on April 14, 1939. Elaine graduated from Jackson High School in 1957. She was a long time member of Faith United Methodist Church in North Canton, where she served in many volunteer roles. Elaine worked for many years in the cafeteria for the North Canton City Schools. Growing up on a dairy farm, Elaine continued to be a hard worker her entire life. She loved experiencing the outdoors with her husband, children, and grandchildren. Elaine enjoyed hiking, biking, swimming, cross country skiing, and ice skating. Held in high esteem by everyone who knew her, Elaine was loving, caring, giving, and honest, always putting others' needs above her own. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Thomas Smith.
Elaine is survived by children: Scott (Jules) Smith, Beth (Bruce) Hanes, Katrina (Tom) Purcell; grandchildren:
Logan (Alexandra), Trevor, Spencer, Sheridan, Austin,
Jackson, Chloe and Ava; brother, Ted Rohr; sisters, Jo Ann Yost and Rhonda (Charlie) Baker; many beloved nieces and nephews; and her Aunt Nancy Greenfelder. We will miss her dearly.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., with a reception to follow at Faith United Methodist Church, 300 9th Street N.W., North Canton, OH 44720. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: www.routsong.com In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the North Canton City Parks at 7300 Freedom Avenue N.W., North Canton, OH 44720 or online at: https://northcantonohio.gov/325/Donations
Routsong Funeral Home, 937-293-4137
Published in The Repository on Mar. 17, 2019