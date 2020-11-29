Elaine Braddy "Together Again"age 90, of Canton, Ohio, formerly of Florida, a gracious loving heart went Home to be with the Lord on Thursday November 26, 2020. She was born in Calumet, Michigan on August 19, 1930 to the late Alfred and Ruth (Hendrickson) Forestor. Elaine loved the Lord and was a devoted, loving wife, mother and grandmother.She was preceded in death by her husband John in 2003; son-in-law Steven Nestor in October 2016; and brother Raymond Forestor. She is survived by her son Raymond (Theresa) Braddy; daughter Barbara Nestor; grandchildren Jennifer Brackman and Michael Nestor; great-grandchildren Olivia, Luke, Kaleigh and Ty. Special thanks to The Inn at Belden Village for their compassionate and loving care of "Mom".Her final resting place is Fernandina Beach, Florida. The are no services at this time, and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.Arnold 330-456-7291