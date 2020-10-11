Elaine C. Bacopoulos
age 72, of Canton, OH, passed away Friday morning October 9, 2020, in her home with her family by her bedside after a fearless and valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. Elaine had many God-given gifts and talents, but what everyone quickly recognized is that she, above all else, was the personification of love. She went out of her way to make everyone she encountered know how special they were. Whether you'd known her for a day or decades, she would call you "Precious" because she had the ability to see the good in everyone and wanted to make sure you saw it in yourself. In this and so many other ways, she wrapped family, friends and even perfect strangers up in her warm embrace. Elaine lived an exemplary life, guided by the loving principle of "family comes first." She was a shining example of what it means to be a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend. She was a woman of faith, incredible strength, and everyone she met felt her gracious spirit. Once you met Elaine, you loved Elaine. She was born in Canton, Ohio on December 23, 1947. She is a graduate of Lehman High School. Several years later, she met the love of her life, Bill Bacopoulos, they were married, and began to build their life together in Canton. In 1975, Elaine and Bill launched their entrepreneurial journey and purchased Kapp's Restaurant in Canton. Along with their three children (Stephanie, Dean, and Peter) they built the restaurant into a Canton landmark. The restaurant was sold in 2001, and to this day it is still remembered as a place where family and friends gathered to laugh and celebrate life's moments, big and small.
Elaine is preceded in death by her husband, Bill in 2016, her parents, Peter and Julia Maronitis and her sister, Joy Constantacos. She is survived by her loving daughter Stephanie (Joe) Waggoner and sons Dean (Robin) Bacopoulos and Peter (Jessica) Bacopoulos and grandchildren Cierra, Anthony, Niko, Lukas, and Brady. She is also survived by her brother, Bill (Christina) Maronitis, her sister Evangeline Riegler and many nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren, and friends all who loved and will miss Elaine dearly.
Elaine's family would like to express their deepest gratitude to everyone who shared their endless love and support with Elaine during her myriad of treatments, tests, victories, and setbacks. Through it all - she never complained. When she spent time with family or friends, she wanted to talk about them and hear about their joys and challenges. If someone asked how her treatments were progressing, she would quickly change the subject, refusing to let her struggles take center stage. Also, a very special thank you to her oncologist Dr. Trudy Trehan (Aultman Medical Group) and Dr. Steve Davis (AdvoCare Clinic) and their medical teams for their excellent care of Elaine and the special consideration they offered our family. We would also like to thank Aultman Palliative and Hospice for their gentle, compassionate care. May God bless you all.
Due to the COVID19 pandemic, a small, invitation-only service will be held at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Elaine will be laid to rest, beside her husband, in Sunset Hills Memory Garden. Stier-Israel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family will hold a celebration of life service at a future date. In lieu of flowers memorial donation may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 4705 Fairhaven Ave NW in Canton. Online condolence may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
