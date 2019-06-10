|
Elaine C. Pierce 1954-2019
64, passed away quietly but unexpectedly on Wednesday morning, June 5, 2019, following a brief illness. Born in Massillon, December 27, 1954, a daughter to the late Anthony A. and Katherine E. (Ruse) Pierce, Elaine was a life resident of Navarre and a graduate of Fairless High School. Throughout her life she loved dogs and horses and in her younger years was involved in 4-H where she won several riding events on her beloved horses. A member of Christ's Community Church in Navarre, Elaine once served in the women's ministry and also volunteered in the gift shop of the former Doctors Hospital.
Preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gene Emerick and sisters, Martha Netzly and Joan Burrier; Elaine is survived by her brother, Robert Emerick, of Canton; brother-in-law, Randy Burrier, of Jackson Twp. and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 noon, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Navarre. Pastor Mike Husted will officiate and burial will follow beside her parents in East Union Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive condolences one hour prior to the service on Tuesday morning from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
330-879-5433
Published in The Repository on June 10, 2019