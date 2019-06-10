Home

POWERED BY

Services
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
23 E Wooster St
Navarre, OH 44662
(330) 879-5433
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home
Navarre, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home
Navarre., OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Pierce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine C. Pierce


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elaine C. Pierce Obituary
Elaine C. Pierce 1954-2019

64, passed away quietly but unexpectedly on Wednesday morning, June 5, 2019, following a brief illness. Born in Massillon, December 27, 1954, a daughter to the late Anthony A. and Katherine E. (Ruse) Pierce, Elaine was a life resident of Navarre and a graduate of Fairless High School. Throughout her life she loved dogs and horses and in her younger years was involved in 4-H where she won several riding events on her beloved horses. A member of Christ's Community Church in Navarre, Elaine once served in the women's ministry and also volunteered in the gift shop of the former Doctors Hospital.

Preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gene Emerick and sisters, Martha Netzly and Joan Burrier; Elaine is survived by her brother, Robert Emerick, of Canton; brother-in-law, Randy Burrier, of Jackson Twp. and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 noon, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Navarre. Pastor Mike Husted will officiate and burial will follow beside her parents in East Union Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive condolences one hour prior to the service on Tuesday morning from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home.









330-879-5433
Published in The Repository on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now