Elaine C. (Lunieski) Schiavone
Elaine C. (Lunieski) Schiavone

age 79 of North Canton, passed away early Tuesday morning. Born in Akron to the late Chester and Celia (Wyszynski) Lunieski, she was a graduate of North High School and attended Akron University. Elaine loved to sew and was an avid reader. She was a member of Christ the Servant Parish.

Elaine is survived by her husband of 56 years, Peter Schiavone; son, Rob (Jen) Schiavone; grandsons, Matt and Ben; brother, Gene (Lorraine) Lunieski; sister, Julie Long, and her aunt and uncle, Stan and Irene Wyszynski and many cousins.

Family and friends will be received on Friday from 11:30 am to 12:15 p.m. at Christ the Servant Parish with a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 12:30 p.m., Msgr. Lewis F. Gaetano celebrant. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Christ the Servant Parish. Masks will be required and social distancing observed.

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com

Published in The Repository on Aug. 12, 2020.
