Elaine Carole Sukosd
age 74, of East Canton, Ohio passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020. She was born June 7, 1945 in Canton, Ohio to Albert and Esther (Nimsz) Sukosd. Elaine worked for RCA for many years and was the first female district manager they ever hired.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Alan Sukosd. She is survived by her niece, Vicki Geslak and a cousin, John Sukosd.
Funeral services will be 11 am Wednesday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville, OH with Rev. Rick Brown officiating. Calling hours will be 10-11 am Wednesday morning at the funeral home. Elaine will be laid to rest in Evergreen Memorial Garden. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 10, 2020