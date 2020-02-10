Home

POWERED BY

Services
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Sukosd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Carole Sukosd


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine Carole Sukosd Obituary
Elaine Carole Sukosd

age 74, of East Canton, Ohio passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020. She was born June 7, 1945 in Canton, Ohio to Albert and Esther (Nimsz) Sukosd. Elaine worked for RCA for many years and was the first female district manager they ever hired.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Alan Sukosd. She is survived by her niece, Vicki Geslak and a cousin, John Sukosd.

Funeral services will be 11 am Wednesday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville, OH with Rev. Rick Brown officiating. Calling hours will be 10-11 am Wednesday morning at the funeral home. Elaine will be laid to rest in Evergreen Memorial Garden. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -