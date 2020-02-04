Home

Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Barbara Catholic Church
2813 Lincoln Way NW
Massillon, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Barbara Catholic Church
2813 Lincoln Way NW
Massillon, OH
Elaine M. (Shoman) Woodall


1939 - 2020
Elaine M. (Shoman) Woodall Obituary
Elaine M. (Shoman) Woodall

Together Again

Went home to the Lord on Monday, February 3, 2020. She was born in Massillon, November 28, 1939 and was the daughter of the late George and Mildred Shoman. She was a 1957 graduate of Washington Massillon High School, a 1960 graduate of Massillon City Hospital School of Nursing and Akron University. She worked as a registered nurse for many years.

She was the loving wife of the late Robert R. Woodall, married August 10, 1963. They were married for 57 years and resided in Canal Fulton for 33 years before moving to North Canton for the past 18 years. They were the parents of Julia M. Woodall and Michael R. Woodall. Julia passed away in 1996 and they raised her daughter Micala from birth. She is survived by her son, Michael Woodall; sisters, Jane Mannweiler and Kay (William) Hardy; daughter-in-law, Michelle Woodall and four grandchildren.

Mass of Christian burial will be held FRIDAY, 11 a.m. at St. Barbara Catholic Church, 2813 Lincoln Way NW, Massillon, Fr. Thomas Cebula celebrant. Burial in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens at a later date. Calling Hours, Thursday, 5:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton and also one hour prior to Mass AT THE CHURCH.

Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356

www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 4, 2020
