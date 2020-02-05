Home

Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Barbara Catholic Church
2813 Lincoln Way NW
Massillon, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Barbara Catholic Church
2813 Lincoln Way NW
Massillon, OH
Elaine M. (Shoman) Woodall

Elaine M. (Shoman) Woodall Obituary
Elaine M.

(Shoman) Woodall

Mass of Christian burial will be held FRIDAY, 11 a.m. at St. Barbara Catholic Church, 2813 Lincoln Way NW, Massillon, Fr. Thomas Cebula celebrant. Burial in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens at a later date. Calling Hours, Thursday, 5:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton and also one hour prior to Mass AT THE CHURCH.

Swigart-Easterling

330-854-2356

www.swigarteasterling

funeralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 5, 2020
