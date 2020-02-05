|
Elaine M.
(Shoman) Woodall
Mass of Christian burial will be held FRIDAY, 11 a.m. at St. Barbara Catholic Church, 2813 Lincoln Way NW, Massillon, Fr. Thomas Cebula celebrant. Burial in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens at a later date. Calling Hours, Thursday, 5:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton and also one hour prior to Mass AT THE CHURCH.
Swigart-Easterling
330-854-2356
www.swigarteasterling
funeralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 5, 2020