Elaine Marie Wasilewski
Of Louisville, Ohio passed away October 29, 2019 at the age of 63. She was born March 7, 1956 in Syracuse, N.Y. to the late Leonard and Lucille (Callahan) Wasilewski. She was a graduate of St. Thomas Aquinas High School Class of 1974 and earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Bowling Green University in 1978. Elaine owned and operated Stanton Industries Inc. She was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church and a member of the American Legion Post #548 Auxiliary. Elaine loved the beach and trips to Las Vegas.
She is survived by two brothers, Michael (Kristine) Wasilewski and Thomas (Vicki) Wasilewski; sister, Mary Ann (Dave) Bronson; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Elaine's family will receive friends Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. A memorial mass will be held Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Louis Catholic Church with Fr. Robert Miller officiating. Elaine will be laid to rest in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Aultman Compassionate Care. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 6, 2019