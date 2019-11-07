Home

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
ELAINE MARIE WASILEWSKI


1956 - 2019
ELAINE MARIE WASILEWSKI Obituary
Elaine Marie

Wasilewski

Elaine's family will receive friends Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. A memorial mass will be held Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Louis Catholic Church with Fr. Robert Miller officiating. Elaine will be laid to rest in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Aultman Compassionate Care. Condolences can be shared with the family online at

www.paqueletfalk.com

Published in The Repository on Nov. 7, 2019
