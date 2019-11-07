|
Elaine Marie
Wasilewski
Elaine's family will receive friends Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. A memorial mass will be held Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Louis Catholic Church with Fr. Robert Miller officiating. Elaine will be laid to rest in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Aultman Compassionate Care. Condolences can be shared with the family online at
www.paqueletfalk.com
Published in The Repository on Nov. 7, 2019