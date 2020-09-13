1/1
Elaine R. Bowersox
Elaine R. Bowersox "Together Again"

age 92, native Canton resident, passed away Thursday Sept. 10, 2020. The daughter of the late Pete and Ethel (Blako) Stuffel. Also preceded in death by her husband Robert; brothers, Jack, Paul and David Stuffel; sister, Dorthy Bryan. She was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ.

She is survived by her children, Tom and Connie Bowersox, Gayle and Bob Stewart, Brad and Michele Bowersox, Brian and Amy Bowersox; six grandchildren, Lisa Stewart, Chris Stewart, Ryan Bowersox, Aaron Bowersox, Brent Bowersox, Adam Bowersox and four great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Tuesday 1 p.m. and a service at 1:30 p.m. at Schneeberger Funeral Home. Private burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery. The family suggests memorials be made in her memory to Trinity United Church of Christ, 3909 Blackburn Rd NW, Canton, Ohio 44718. To share a memory visit us at www.SchneebergerFuneral.com

Schneeberger 330-456-8237

Published in The Repository on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
01:00 - 01:30 PM
Schneeberger Funeral Home
SEP
15
Service
01:30 PM
Schneeberger Funeral Home
