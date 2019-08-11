|
|
Elaine R. Lazarus
Passed away peacefully at 92 on Friday morning, August 2, 2019. Born in Canton, Ohio on August 6, 1926, Elaine served her community and temple, and loved her family.
Elaine graduated from Lehman High School in 1944 and then earned a B.S. in Liberal Arts from The Ohio State University in 1948. A lifelong resident of Canton, Elaine contributed to several community organizations, including Temple Israel where she was active in the Sisterhood and taught Sunday school. An avid golfer and charter member of Arrowhead Country Club, Elaine enjoyed playing golf her entire life with her husband, family, and friends. A memorable feat: she had two holes-in-one, on the same hole, 35 years apart. Elaine also loved to garden and root for Cleveland Indians baseball.
Elaine was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband Mel, of almost 70 years; her parents, Harry and Cele Roth; and her daughter, Joan Martino. Elaine is survived by her son, Dr. Robert (Mary) Lazarus of Millbrae, Calf.; and grandsons, Daniel Lazarus of Millbrae, Calf., John (Sarah) Matthews of Boalsburg, Pa., Tim (Liz) Matthews of San Mateo, Calf. and Peter (Mike) Matthews of San Francisco, Calf. She is also survived by son-in-law, Ron Martino of North Canton, Ohio and granddaughter, Dr. Allison Martino of Portland, Maine; as well as two great granddaughters, Faith Matthews of Boalsburg, Pa. and Angela Matthews of San Mateo, Calf. We are especially grateful for the care from her physicians Dr. William Fayen and Dr. Jehad Asfoura, her caregivers Mary Daniels, Stacie Heath, and Krissy McCartney, and also the staff at Aultman Hospice Compassionate Care Center.
Family and friends may call Monday, August 12, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home in Canton. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Temple Israel in Canton, followed by a short service at North Lawn Cemetery and then a luncheon at Temple Israel. Donations can be made in Elaine's honor and memory at Temple Israel or the .
www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Arnold-Canton
330-456-7291
Published in The Repository on Aug. 11, 2019