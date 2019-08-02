|
|
Elaine Ruth
(Schweitzer)
Weber
age 93, of Salem, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was born June 7, 1926 in Louisville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Jesse J. and Olive Ruth (Miller)
Schweitzer.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 291 S. Broadway Ave., Salem, OH 44460 with
Pastor Alan Smearsoll
officiating.
Calling hours will be (TODAY) Friday, August 2, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m.
at Stark Memorial Funeral Home and 10:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday prior to funeral.
A luncheon will follow the service in the Emmanuel Lutheran Educational
Building. Elaine's obituary may be viewed, and condolences sent online at:
www.starkmemorial.com
Stark Memorial Funeral Home, 330-332-5139
Published in The Repository on Aug. 2, 2019