STARK MEMORIAL, INC
1014 E. State St.,
Salem, OH 44460-2228
(330) 332-5139
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
291 S. Broadway Ave.
Salem, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
ELAINE RUTH SCHWEITZER WEBER


1926 - 2019
ELAINE RUTH SCHWEITZER WEBER Obituary
Elaine Ruth

(Schweitzer)

Weber

age 93, of Salem, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was born June 7, 1926 in Louisville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Jesse J. and Olive Ruth (Miller)

Schweitzer.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 291 S. Broadway Ave., Salem, OH 44460 with

Pastor Alan Smearsoll

officiating.

Calling hours will be (TODAY) Friday, August 2, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m.

at Stark Memorial Funeral Home and 10:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday prior to funeral.

A luncheon will follow the service in the Emmanuel Lutheran Educational

Building. Elaine's obituary may be viewed, and condolences sent online at:

www.starkmemorial.com

Stark Memorial Funeral Home, 330-332-5139
Published in The Repository on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
