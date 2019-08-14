|
|
Elaine S. Evans
78, of Navarre, passed away very unexpectedly early Monday evening, Aug. 12, 2019. Born May 18, 1941, in Central Station, W.Va., a daughter to the late Robert L. and Pasha G. (Goodrich) Woodyard, Elaine had been an area resident for most of her adult life. A faithful and active member of First Christian Church of Massillon where she served as a deacon, an elder and several other lay leadership positions, Elaine had been employed at the former Massillon City Hospital and at Doctors Hospital before finally retiring after more than fifteen years in service to the clients of the Massillon AAA Auto Club. She made friends carefully and then worked hard to keep them. A card, a phone call, maybe a ride to church or to the grocery or getting together for coffee was her way of letting those she was close to know that she cared. She took what came her way with grace, with faith and an unfailing sense of humor. She was always fond of butterflies and flowers and even tried her hand at drawing and painting for a time. Her leisure activities included bowling and a renewed interest in the Cleveland Indians – to better enjoy conversations with her sports-minded brother-in-law.
Elaine was about family. She had no children of her own but dearly loved her extended family. She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Sylvia Kreiling; surviving are her nieces and nephews, Robin Kreiling, of Phoenix, Ariz., Paula (Tracy) Hogue, of Massillon, Christopher (Mary) Kreiling, of Navarre and Eric Kreiling, also of Massillon; her great-nieces and –nephews, Kayla and Kyle Hogue, Brittany (Vincent) Maddern, Danielle (Tim) Vincent, Ashley Kreiling, Erica (Jeremy) Machan and Kasey Kreiling. Also surviving are her step son, Howard (Julie) Evans and brother-in-law, Paul Kreiling, all of Massillon
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. Pastor Steven Gower will officiate and a private burial at South Lawn Cemetery in Beach City will follow. The family will receive condolences Thursday evening, August 15, from 6-8 p.m. in the funeral home. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit, www.atkinsonfeucht.com.
330-833-4193
Published in The Repository on Aug. 14, 2019