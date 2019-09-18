Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELAINE SPRIT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELAINE (HOUSOS) SPRIT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELAINE (HOUSOS) SPRIT Obituary
Elaine (Housos) Sprit

lifelong resident of Canton, passed away early Monday, September 16, 2019, following a courageous battle against cancer.

She is survived by her sons, Greg (Jennifer) granddaughter Makenzie Stroka, and Brian (Cassandra) granddaughters Sydney, Emersyn, Kamryn Stroka; her sister, Ethel "Bobbie" Lockerd; her brothers, Richard Slackford (Martha) and George Housos; her sister-in-law, Gertrude Slackford, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; and her partner, Will

Roth and his family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Earl Sprit; her parents Rose and Angelo Housos; brother,

Carl Slackford; sister, Donna Bowling, and sister, Barb. Elaine was a 1968 graduate of Glenwood High School. She was a very talented nail artist and manicurist, and owner of her own shop. She loved the Cleveland Browns, ABC soap operas, Wheel of

Fortune, and her mom's delicious Italian meatballs. Elaine was so much fun to be with and she loved spending time with her family and friends very much. Elaine will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her.

Calling hours to be held at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. S.W. Canton, Ohio 44710 on Friday, September 20th., from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Please visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELAINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now