Elaine (Housos) Sprit
lifelong resident of Canton, passed away early Monday, September 16, 2019, following a courageous battle against cancer.
She is survived by her sons, Greg (Jennifer) granddaughter Makenzie Stroka, and Brian (Cassandra) granddaughters Sydney, Emersyn, Kamryn Stroka; her sister, Ethel "Bobbie" Lockerd; her brothers, Richard Slackford (Martha) and George Housos; her sister-in-law, Gertrude Slackford, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; and her partner, Will
Roth and his family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Earl Sprit; her parents Rose and Angelo Housos; brother,
Carl Slackford; sister, Donna Bowling, and sister, Barb. Elaine was a 1968 graduate of Glenwood High School. She was a very talented nail artist and manicurist, and owner of her own shop. She loved the Cleveland Browns, ABC soap operas, Wheel of
Fortune, and her mom's delicious Italian meatballs. Elaine was so much fun to be with and she loved spending time with her family and friends very much. Elaine will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her.
Calling hours to be held at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. S.W. Canton, Ohio 44710 on Friday, September 20th., from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Please visit:
Published in The Repository on Sept. 18, 2019