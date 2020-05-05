Elaine V. (Smith) Robinson
Age 91, passed away in the peace and comfort of her nursing home at Rose Lane on May 2, 2020. She was born July 2, 1928, to Floyd O. and Lucille (Stump) Smith. As a 1946 graduate of Massillon Washington High School, she succeeded as a part of the National Honor Society and as student secretary. She worked as the Principal's Secretary at Washington High School for 25 years and was loved by all her coworkers. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Jack B. Robinson and their five children, Michael (Andrea) Robinson of New Franklin, Kathy (David) Leffler, Tod (Beverly) Robinson and Sally (Tom) Balizet, all of Massillon; and is predeceased by daughter, Lynette (David) Pahler. She was raised alongside her siblings, Eloise Becker and Eugene Smith. She leaves behind 14 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
Elaine was known for her hard work and efficiency but her best virtues were shown through her actions. She was the behind the scenes woman of Jack's business, American Country Reproductions. She became popular at his craft shows and was undoubtedly loved by all. While raising all five children and teaching Sunday school at Newman Baptist church, she decided to start up her own Bible study from her home filled with family, friends, and strangers alike. Little did she know that her Bible study would soon grow into a whole new church named Calvary Chapel. Her generosity and warm hugs have impacted more lives than we will ever know and her legacy will live on in Calvary Chapel. Elaine (Smith) Robinson will be greatly missed.
Private services will be conducted under the direction of Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. To see the full obituary, add your condolences and share your memories, go to atkinsonfeucht.com.
330-833-4193
Age 91, passed away in the peace and comfort of her nursing home at Rose Lane on May 2, 2020. She was born July 2, 1928, to Floyd O. and Lucille (Stump) Smith. As a 1946 graduate of Massillon Washington High School, she succeeded as a part of the National Honor Society and as student secretary. She worked as the Principal's Secretary at Washington High School for 25 years and was loved by all her coworkers. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Jack B. Robinson and their five children, Michael (Andrea) Robinson of New Franklin, Kathy (David) Leffler, Tod (Beverly) Robinson and Sally (Tom) Balizet, all of Massillon; and is predeceased by daughter, Lynette (David) Pahler. She was raised alongside her siblings, Eloise Becker and Eugene Smith. She leaves behind 14 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
Elaine was known for her hard work and efficiency but her best virtues were shown through her actions. She was the behind the scenes woman of Jack's business, American Country Reproductions. She became popular at his craft shows and was undoubtedly loved by all. While raising all five children and teaching Sunday school at Newman Baptist church, she decided to start up her own Bible study from her home filled with family, friends, and strangers alike. Little did she know that her Bible study would soon grow into a whole new church named Calvary Chapel. Her generosity and warm hugs have impacted more lives than we will ever know and her legacy will live on in Calvary Chapel. Elaine (Smith) Robinson will be greatly missed.
Private services will be conducted under the direction of Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. To see the full obituary, add your condolences and share your memories, go to atkinsonfeucht.com.
330-833-4193
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 5, 2020.