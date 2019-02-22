|
|
Elbert C.
Dunivant
85, a lifelong residence of Canton, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord at Mercy Medical Center on Thursday, February 19, 2019. Elbert was a dedicated and ground-breaking employee of Ohio Power before his retirement. He was an active and long standing member of the Masons and the Shiners.
Visitation will be held Sunday from 5-7 pm at True Light Christian Ministries, 3719 Lesh St. NE, Canton, Ohio. Funeral services will be held Monday at 11 am at True Light Christian Ministries, officiated by Rev. Gary Martin. Interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Ministry of comfort and transitional care entrusted to J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Canton, Ohio.
J.E. Washington Funeral Home
330-454-3901
Published in The Repository on Feb. 22, 2019