Elden Edward Smith "Smitty"
age 83, of Orrville, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Aultman Orrville Hospital. God called Ed home 10 days after being baptized by Pastor Tim Hull, confessing his faith and being accepted as a new member of Cornerstone Community Church in Dalton. Ed was born at home in the Massillon area May 18, 1936, to Leon and Thelma Smith. He lived the early part of his life in the Massillon area, but for the past 39 years lived in Orrville. Ed married Kathleen Brogan in 1969 and she passed away in 1979. He married Linda Robb Yoder in 1984, and she survives. Ed was a dedicated husband, and he and Linda celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary two days prior to his death. Ed enlisted in the Army soon after high school and was honorably discharged in 1960. He worked with and repaired machinery in numerous local industries during his career including Sanderson Cyclone, Ingersoll Rand, Astro Metallurgical, most recently retiring from Bekaert. He was well-known for his ability to fix everything from a large industrial machine to the smallest toy train. He had a contagious smile and a servant's heart and was known to not only fix your lawnmower but also mow your yard. Ed was one of ten children. He was preceded in death by brothers, Jim and Harold; and sister, Judy.
He is survived by brothers, Howard and Bobby; sisters: Carolyn Albrecht, Linda Reamer (Jerry), Elaine Ohm, and Shirley Griffith (Terry). Ed had three children, Colleen Carl, Michelle (Joe) Grisez, and Michael Smith; three step-children: Jeff (Joanne) Yoder, Doug (Karla) Yoder, and Pam Yoder. Ed was a loving Papa and cherished the company of 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Friday, October 25, 2019, 8:00 AM at the Gresser Funeral Home, 415 N. Elm St., Orrville. Pastor Timm Hull will be officiating. Burial will be at the Western Reserve National Cemetery near Rittman, OH. Visitation will be held on (TODAY) Thursday, October 24, 2019, 6-8 PM at Gresser Funeral Home. The family suggests in lieu of flowers that friends may make a donation to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611 in his memory. Online expressions and guest book registry are available at the funeral home web page: www.gresserfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Oct. 24, 2019