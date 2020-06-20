Elden G. Cecil
84, of Massillon, passed away peacefully, early Friday morning, June 19, 2020. Born April 16, 1936, in North Canton, a son to the late Clifford and Lucille (Humbert) Cecil, Eldie graduated from Massillon Washington High School with the Class of 1954. He served honorably in the US Naval Reserve and worked as a maintenance manager for the former Harter, Society and Key Bank.
A loving and devoted husband and father and a mischievous and fun-loving grandfather and papaw, Eldie is predeceased by his parents and a great-grandson. He is survived by his dear wife of 64 years, Eleanor L. (Summers) Cecil, of the home; their daughters, Virginia Ann Johnson, of Wolf City, Texas, Brenda Lynn (Bart) Russell, of Massillon and Jane Marie (Erik) Nelson, of Canton. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. Pastor Will Stuart will officiate and a private burial will follow at East Union Lawn Cemetery in Navarre. The family will receive condolences one hour prior to the services, from 10-11:00 a.m. Monday morning in the funeral home. For the safety of those attending, wearing a mask or face covering is essential and the rules for social distancing will be observed. The family has also suggested memorial contributions made in care of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc., Canton-Akron Chapter 2. Your memories and condolences are always welcome and may be added to our on-line guestbook at www.atkinsonfeucht.com.
330-833-4193
Published in The Repository on Jun. 20, 2020.