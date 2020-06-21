Elden G. Cecil
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. Pastor Will Stuart will officiate and a private burial will follow at East Union Lawn Cemetery in Navarre. The family will receive condolences one hour prior to the services, from 10-11:00 a.m. Monday morning in the funeral home. For the safety of those attending, wearing a mask or face covering is essential and the rules for social distancing will be observed. The family has also suggested memorial contributions made in care of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc., Canton-Akron Chapter 2. Your memories and condolences are always welcome and may be added to our on-line guestbook at
www.atkinsonfeucht.com
330-833-4193
Published in The Repository on Jun. 21, 2020.