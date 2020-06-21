Elden G. Cecil
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elden's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elden G. Cecil

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. Pastor Will Stuart will officiate and a private burial will follow at East Union Lawn Cemetery in Navarre. The family will receive condolences one hour prior to the services, from 10-11:00 a.m. Monday morning in the funeral home. For the safety of those attending, wearing a mask or face covering is essential and the rules for social distancing will be observed. The family has also suggested memorial contributions made in care of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc., Canton-Akron Chapter 2. Your memories and condolences are always welcome and may be added to our on-line guestbook at

www.atkinsonfeucht.com







330-833-4193


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-4193
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved