Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
23 E Wooster St
Navarre, OH 44662
(330) 879-5433
Elden L. Surbey

Elden L. Surbey Obituary
Elden L. Surbey

91, of Navarre, following a long and purposeful life, stood at last in the presence of his Savior when the Lord called him home this past Wednesday morning, October 2, 2019. Born in North Canton, March 29, 1928, a son to the late J. Park and Clara M. (Wise) Surbey, Elden was the retired owner of the former Surbey Feed & Supply, Inc. in Navarre. As a business owner for over 40 years and a Navarre resident for more than 65 years, Elden was proud to have served his community. More importantly, he was privileged to have served Christ by serving others. A member of Fohl Memorial United Methodist Church in Navarre, Elden strove to live simply, work hard, give generously, love unconditionally and walk humbly with the Lord.

Predeceased by his parents; his first wife, Mary, in 1987, and second wife, Patricia, in 2013; a daughter, Amy Surbey; and his brother, Neal P. Surbey; Elden is survived by his daughters, Leah Baker of Bolivar, Laurie (David) Neumann, of Navarre and Melissa (David) Callahan of Reynoldsburg. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Alicia (Jason) Edinge, of Bolivar, Timothy (Danielle) Callahan of Hudson, Matthew (Katie) Baker of Grove City, Ohio, Jonathan Neumann, of Navarre and Park Neumann of Columbus. There are also seven great-grandchildren and his sister, Marilyn (Daryl) Giey of North Canton.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Fohl UMC. Pastor Carl Kandel and Rev. Paul Gerycz will officiate and burial will follow at East Union Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive condolences from 5-7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening, October 9, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Navarre. The family has suggested memorial contributions made to advance the mission and ministry of Fohl United Methodist Church. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit, www.atkinsonfeucht.com.

"…And now abide faith, hope and love, these three; but the greatest of these is love." 1 Corinthians 13:13 NKJV









330-879-5433
Published in The Repository on Oct. 7, 2019
