|
|
|
Elden L. Surbey
Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Fohl UMC. Pastor Carl Kandel and Rev. Paul Gerycz will officiate and burial will follow at East Union Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive condolences from 5-7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening, October 9, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Navarre. The family has suggested memorial contributions made to advance the mission and ministry of Fohl United Methodist Church. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit, www.atkinsonfeucht.com.
"…And now abide faith, hope and love, these three; but the greatest of these is love." 1 Corinthians 13:13 NKJV
330-879-5433
Published in The Repository on Oct. 8, 2019