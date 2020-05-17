Elden Stalder "Together Again"
Age 96, of Canton passed away Wednesday May 13, 2020 in the Inn at University Village. He was born May 10, 1924 in Dover, the son of the late Joseph and Freda (Geckler) Stalder. Elden retired from Canton City Bus Lines (SARTA) after more than 40 years of service. He served his country in the U.S Army. Elden was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Canton where he was the Head Usher for many years. He loved and enjoyed his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His hobbies included woodworking and playing horseshoes.
In addition to his parents, Elden was preceded on death by his wife of 66 years, Mary; brothers, Harold "Lefty" Stalder and Richard Stalder. He is survived by a daughter, Sandra (Douglas) Dennis; sons, David (Donna) Stalder, Thomas (Janet) Stalder, and Joseph (Karen) Stalder; 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
A private committal service will be held Monday at the mausoleum in Calvary Cemetery. Those wishing to share a fond memory or their condolences may sign the online guest book at dwilliamsfh.com
Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services
330-455-0387
Age 96, of Canton passed away Wednesday May 13, 2020 in the Inn at University Village. He was born May 10, 1924 in Dover, the son of the late Joseph and Freda (Geckler) Stalder. Elden retired from Canton City Bus Lines (SARTA) after more than 40 years of service. He served his country in the U.S Army. Elden was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Canton where he was the Head Usher for many years. He loved and enjoyed his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His hobbies included woodworking and playing horseshoes.
In addition to his parents, Elden was preceded on death by his wife of 66 years, Mary; brothers, Harold "Lefty" Stalder and Richard Stalder. He is survived by a daughter, Sandra (Douglas) Dennis; sons, David (Donna) Stalder, Thomas (Janet) Stalder, and Joseph (Karen) Stalder; 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
A private committal service will be held Monday at the mausoleum in Calvary Cemetery. Those wishing to share a fond memory or their condolences may sign the online guest book at dwilliamsfh.com
Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services
330-455-0387
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 17, 2020.