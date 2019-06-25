|
Eleanor G. Warren
87, of Massillon, with her children gathered to her side, passed away peacefully, early Sunday morning. June 23, 2019. Born in Massillon on Dec. 18, 1931, she was one of 15 children born to the late
Edward and Helen (Watson) McGuire. A sincere and gentle woman who loved unconditionally and walked humbly with her Lord, she was a
devoted wife and mother, grandma, great-grandma and sister, and placed her family at the center of her life. Eleanor retired – reluctantly, after 42 enjoyable years spent in loyal service to Massillon Plaque Company. An active and faithful member of Anchor Baptist Church, she treated her church family as an extension of her own and was always ready and willing to help serve where she could. An excellent cook and baker, Sunday dinners at the house were a favorite family tradition and each year she'd start her Christmas cookie baking shortly after the Thanksgiving dishes were washed and put away. Her way of relaxing was doing for others and when she had time to herself, she just liked to walk. She created a home full of warmth and laughter and many, many happy memories.
Preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James R. Warren, Sr.; son-in-law, Larry Fowler; grandson, Brian Fowler and ten siblings; Eleanor is survived by her children, Linda S. Fowler, Helen G. (Harold) Robinson, Pamela J. (Keith) Rohr and James R. (Kate) Warren, Jr., all of Massillon; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; three sisters; a brother, and many treasured nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. Burial will follow at Brookfield Cemetery. The family will receive condolences on Wednesday evening, from 6-8 p.m. and an hour prior to the service on Thursday morning from 10-11 in the funeral home. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit, www.atkinsonfeucht.com.
330-833-4193
Published in The Repository on June 25, 2019