I remember when I first met Eleanor back in 1973. She lived across the street from my best friend, and we walked over to talk to her and her older sister, Jackie, who was sitting on the front steps of their house with her. Hard to believe that's close to half a century ago, and even harder to believe that Eleanor is gone now, too. She was a sweet person of strong faith who loved her family. May she rest in peace and may her family be comforted. She will be missed.

Dr. James Buccigross

Family