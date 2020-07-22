1/1
Eleanor K. Anderson
1956 - 2020
Eleanor K. Anderson

age 63 of North Canton, Ohio, formerly of Concord, N.C., passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. She was born on Dec. 29, 1956 in Akron to the late John W. and Alice A. Goddard. She was a loving mother to four children, "MeeMaw" to three grandchildren, and she was "Aunt NorNor" to many children. In addition to her parents, Eleanor is preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Charles L. Anderson; her son, David Michael Anderson; brother, Craig E. Savage; and sister, Jacqueline W. Bricker. She is survived by her sons, Joseph Larry (Anne) and Daniel Paul (Catherine) Anderson; and daughter, Jamie Lynn Caruthers; grandchildren, Eleanora, Cody, and Carson Anderson; sisters, Nancy Porter, Helen (Douglas) Barner, and Carol (Steve) Burton; brother-in-law, Keith Bricker along with many nieces and nephews.

A private family gathering will be held. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.


Published in The Repository on Jul. 22, 2020.
July 22, 2020
I remember when I first met Eleanor back in 1973. She lived across the street from my best friend, and we walked over to talk to her and her older sister, Jackie, who was sitting on the front steps of their house with her. Hard to believe that's close to half a century ago, and even harder to believe that Eleanor is gone now, too. She was a sweet person of strong faith who loved her family. May she rest in peace and may her family be comforted. She will be missed.
Dr. James Buccigross
Family
July 22, 2020
Love you sweet Eleanor!!
Doug
Family
July 22, 2020
Eleanor was the sweetest person on earth! I will miss her so deeply. You truly lived your life "One Day at a Time" and this was definitely your "Temporary Home ".
Helen Barner
Sister
