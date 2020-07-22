Eleanor K. Anderson
age 63 of North Canton, Ohio, formerly of Concord, N.C., passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. She was born on Dec. 29, 1956 in Akron to the late John W. and Alice A. Goddard. She was a loving mother to four children, "MeeMaw" to three grandchildren, and she was "Aunt NorNor" to many children. In addition to her parents, Eleanor is preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Charles L. Anderson; her son, David Michael Anderson; brother, Craig E. Savage; and sister, Jacqueline W. Bricker. She is survived by her sons, Joseph Larry (Anne) and Daniel Paul (Catherine) Anderson; and daughter, Jamie Lynn Caruthers; grandchildren, Eleanora, Cody, and Carson Anderson; sisters, Nancy Porter, Helen (Douglas) Barner, and Carol (Steve) Burton; brother-in-law, Keith Bricker along with many nieces and nephews.
A private family gathering will be held. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.