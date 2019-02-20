Home

Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Barbara Catholic Church
2813 Lincoln Way N.W.
Massillon, OH

Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Barbara Catholic Church
2813 Lincoln Way N.W.
Massillon, OH

Eleanor L. Hamel


1924 - 2019
Eleanor L. Hamel Obituary
Eleanor L. Hamel 1924-2019

Age 95 of Massillon, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. She was born January 15, 1924, in Massillon the daughter of the late William and Mary (Gass) Hammer. Eleanor retired in 1985. She was Vice President and Secretary of their family business, the Community Store where she worked for 20 years. She was a lifetime member of St. Barbara Catholic Church and former member of St. Barbara Ladies Guild. She had been a volunteer for Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed traveling and wintering in St. Thomas, USVI, Florida, and Georgia for many years.

Eleanor is survived by her husband of 72 years, James R. Hamel; daughters and sons-in-law, Jane and Robert Egan and Joan and Ralph Leidy; son, James R. Hamel II and son and daughter-in-law, Joseph and Sondra Hamel; twelve grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers and a sister.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Barbara Catholic Church, 2813 Lincoln Way N.W., Massillon, OH 44647. Calling hours will be held prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. at the church. Burial to follow the service at St. Barbara Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Barbara Debt Reduction Fund. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Feb. 20, 2019
