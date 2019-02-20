|
Eleanor L. Hamel 1924-2019
Age 95 of Massillon, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. She was born January 15, 1924, in Massillon the daughter of the late William and Mary (Gass) Hammer. Eleanor retired in 1985. She was Vice President and Secretary of their family business, the Community Store where she worked for 20 years. She was a lifetime member of St. Barbara Catholic Church and former member of St. Barbara Ladies Guild. She had been a volunteer for Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed traveling and wintering in St. Thomas, USVI, Florida, and Georgia for many years.
Eleanor is survived by her husband of 72 years, James R. Hamel; daughters and sons-in-law, Jane and Robert Egan and Joan and Ralph Leidy; son, James R. Hamel II and son and daughter-in-law, Joseph and Sondra Hamel; twelve grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers and a sister.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Barbara Catholic Church, 2813 Lincoln Way N.W., Massillon, OH 44647. Calling hours will be held prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. at the church. Burial to follow the service at St. Barbara Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Barbara Debt Reduction Fund. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Feb. 20, 2019