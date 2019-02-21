|
|
|
Eleanor L. Hamel
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Barbara Catholic Church, 2813 Lincoln Way N.W., Massillon, OH 44647. Calling hours will be held prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. at the church. Burial to follow the service at St. Barbara Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Barbara Debt Reduction Fund. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home
and Crematory
330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Feb. 21, 2019
