age 90, of Canton, passed away peacefully in her sleep Saturday morning. She was born in Altoona, PA to the late Clair K. and Helen (Barr) LeCrone. Eleanor was a beautician and an "Estee Lauder Girl." For fifteen years she was care giver for her husband, James who suffered from Parkinson's Disease. Eleanor was a beautiful and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.



In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James "Mac" Ickes of 54 years; brother, Donald LeCrone and sister, Janet Klobetanz. Eleanor is survived by her loving son, James (Joan) Ickes, II and daughter, Sherri Ickes; affectionally known as "Gabby" to her grandchildren, Carri (Phil) Williams, Katie (Ronnie) Thomas, John (Jessica) Gasparik; great-grandchildren, Reiley, Reece, Liv, Logan, Dylann, Averie, Addy, Aiden and LJ; brother, Richard LeCrone of Ocala, FL.



Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday in the Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home 4817 Cleveland Ave. NW. Interment will be in North Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: The American Parkinson Disease Association 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten, NY 10305. You may sign the guest book at: shriverfuneralhomes.com



