Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
4817 Cleveland Ave., N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
330-455-0349
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
4817 Cleveland Ave., N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
4817 Cleveland Ave., N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
4817 Cleveland Ave., N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
ELEANOR L. ICKES

ELEANOR L. ICKES
Eleanor L. Ickes

age 90, of Canton, passed away peacefully in her sleep Saturday morning. She was born in Altoona, PA to the late Clair K. and Helen (Barr) LeCrone. Eleanor was a beautician and an "Estee Lauder Girl." For fifteen years she was care giver for her husband, James who suffered from Parkinson's Disease. Eleanor was a beautiful and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James "Mac" Ickes of 54 years; brother, Donald LeCrone and sister, Janet Klobetanz. Eleanor is survived by her loving son, James (Joan) Ickes, II and daughter, Sherri Ickes; affectionally known as "Gabby" to her grandchildren, Carri (Phil) Williams, Katie (Ronnie) Thomas, John (Jessica) Gasparik; great-grandchildren, Reiley, Reece, Liv, Logan, Dylann, Averie, Addy, Aiden and LJ; brother, Richard LeCrone of Ocala, FL.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday in the Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home 4817 Cleveland Ave. NW. Interment will be in North Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: The American Parkinson Disease Association 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten, NY 10305. You may sign the guest book at: shriverfuneralhomes.com

Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home

330-455-0349

Shriverfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on July 15, 2019
