Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 899-9107
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Faith Bible Church
6655 Firestone Ave. NE
Canton, OH
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Faith Bible Church
6655 Firestone Ave. NE
Canton, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Bible Church
6655 Firestone Ave. NE
Canton, OH
Eleanor Lois Woodruff


1936 - 2019
Eleanor Lois Woodruff Obituary
Eleanor Lois

Woodruff

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Faith Bible Church, 6655 Firestone Ave. NE, Canton, OH 44721 with Pastor Ray Russ officiating. Family and friends may call on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the church and for one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place at East Liberty Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in Lois's name to the church. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at

www.schermesserfh.com

Published in The Repository on June 8, 2019
