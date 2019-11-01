Home

Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
ELEANOR M. GARREN


1924 - 2019
ELEANOR M. GARREN Obituary
Eleanor M. Garren

95, of Granville, OH, formerly of Louisville and Stratton Ohio, passed away peacefully on October 29, 2019 at Middleton Assisted Living in Granville, OH. Eleanor was born May 12, 1924 in Toronto, OH to the late Michael and Anna (Zamborsky) Bodnar. Prior to her retirement and moving to Louisville and then Granville from Stratton, OH, Eleanor and her late husband, Ralph owned and operated two businesses; Garren's Produce Market in Empire, OH and Garren's Mobile Home Court in Stratton, OH. She was also known as the BEAD LADY, having made over 1000 prayer bracelets and necklaces for people. In addition to her parents, Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph, who passed away in 1978; three brothers: John, George, and Mike Bodnar; six sisters: Helen Lucas, Dorothy Brettell, Theresa Byers, Marge Byers, Catherine McConnell and Monica Lindamood.

Eleanor is survived by two sons, John (Linda) Garren of Newark, OH and Ronald (Rose Ann) Garren of Nashport, OH; her sister, Mary Ann Allen of Stratton, OH. Eleanor is also survived by three grandchildren: Tiffany (Bruce) Lanning in McConnelsville, OH, Kristen Garren in Newark, OH and Whitney (Zen) Garren in Missoula, MT; and two great grandchildren, Allison and her beloved Paige with whom she had a special bond. We want to thank the nurses, aides, and staff at Middleton Assisted Living in Granville, and Hospice of Central Ohio for such compassionate and loving care of Eleanor.

Eleanor requested that no services will be held. Arrangements handled by Stier-Israel funeral home in Louisville, OH. Online condolences may be left at:

www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on Nov. 1, 2019
