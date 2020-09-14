1/1
ELEANOR M. GOLOGRAM
1940 - 2020
Eleanor M. Gologram

Eleanor M. Gologram, age 80, passed away peacefully at home on September 11, 2020. She was born August 18, 1940 in Powhatan Point, OH to Walter and Veda Conrad Keating (Spicher). Eleanor graduated from Zelienople High School in 1958. She worked as a bookkeeper for the YWCA and the Stark County Library. She was a member of the First Church of God in Alliance. Eleanor enjoyed music, singing and dancing. She also enjoyed playing pinochle with her card club. Eleanor loved spending time with her grandchildren, her siblings and their families.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband Harry "Lee" Gologram whom she married on May 25th, 1967; daughters, Cynthia Magan (John) Adams, Lori Magan (Timothy) Ecrement, Tina Gologram (Greg) Angeletti; sons, James and David Gologram; sister, Gladene Boren; grandchildren, Nicole Pennington, Drew, Derek and Tyler Ecrement, Kelsie Angeletti, and Kristina Butts; great grandchildren, Hayden and Kendal Pennington, Colton Ecrement, Jean and Allie Butts; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Sgt. Mark Gologram, sisters, Beatrice Ann Westover, Alverta Toth, Berneace Beckner, Dorothy Beight; brothers, Clair, Kenneth, Blair and Horace "Ralph" Conrad.

A graveside service will be held on September 16th at 12:45 p.m. at Alliance City Cemetery. The service will be live streamed and can be viewed at the bottom of Eleanor's obituary at www.ctcfuneral.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Cassaday-Turkle Christian Funeral Home, 75 S. Union Ave, Alliance Ohio 44601. Friends may register online at: www.ctcfuneral.com

Cassaday-Turkle Christian Funeral Home, 330-823-1050

Published in The Repository on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Graveside service
12:45 PM
Alliance City Cemetery
