Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
ELEANOR M. METZGER


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ELEANOR M. METZGER Obituary
Eleanor (Givens)

Metzger

Eleanor's family will receive friends Tuesday morning from 9-10 am at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 11:00 am in St. Louis Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Robert Miller officiating. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk. com.

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory

330-875-2811

Serving Ohio Families

Since 1867
Published in The Repository on June 24, 2019
