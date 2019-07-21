|
|
Eleanor M. Novelli
age 89 of Canton, passed away on July 19, 2019. She was born in Elyria, Ohio on November 20, 1929 to the late Joseph and Elizabeth Sasavicz of Massillon. Eleanor lived in the Canton area most of her life. She retired from Canton City Schools, and was a devoted wife and mother. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Novelli, to whom she had been married to for so many wonderful years; brother, Joseph (Eleanor) Sasavicz; and sister, Helen (Edward) Perry.
Eleanor is survived by two sons, Keith (Theresa) Novelli of Navarre and Brian Novelli of Alliance; granddaughters, Leah (John) Morris and Brittany Brahler.
Family and friends will be received at the Rossi Family Funeral Home on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Christ the Servant Parish, with Msgr. Lewis F. Gaetano as celebrant. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Rossi, (330)492-5830
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on July 21, 2019