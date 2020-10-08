1/1
Eleanor M. Phillips
1925 - 2020
Eleanor M. Phillips

age 95, of North Canton, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020. She was born July 4, 1925 in Alliance, Ohio to the late Patsy and Rose (Canonico) Pucci. Eleanor graduated from Alliance High School in 1943. She was a member of Community Christian Church for 25 years, and active in the prayer ministry, book club, and Koininea Sunday School. She held membership in '43 High School Monthly meetings; North Canton Lady Elks. She enjoyed playing golf and tennis. Cooking, decorating, and entertaining was her joy. Blessed with many friends and neighbors, her other joy was playing bridge and many other card games. She was an avid sports fan, especially Buckeyes, Indians, Hoover, and Mount Union.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Norm; daughter, Cathy Williams; son, Jeff Phillips; in-laws, Walter and Anna Phillips; brothers, Frank and Bob Pucci. She is survived by her granddaughters, Michelle (Kevin) Higgins, Jennifer Anderson, and Andrea (Dan) Koppel; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Hayden, Charlotte, and Oliver; brothers, Mel (Connie) Pucci, and Ray (Delma) Pucci; sister-in-law, Joanne Pucci; daughter-in-law, Diane Phillips; and son-in-law, Jeff Williams.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 10:00 am at Community Christian Church, 210 North Main Street, North Canton, Ohio 44720. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. Interment will follow at North Canton Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Memorial gifts may be made to the church or to Freedom Farm at Whispering Grace Horses, 12882 Kimmens Rd. SW, Massillon, OH 44647. Arrangements are under the direction of Karlo-Libby Funeral Home.


Published in The Repository on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Community Christian Church
Funeral services provided by
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
3304949644
