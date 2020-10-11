Eleanor M. Vitale



Eleanor M. Vitale of Rancho Santa Margarita, California, passed away August 9, 2020. Eleanor was born in Canton where she resided for 80 years before relocating to California. Eleanor was a devoted, suportative wife, mother, and friend to many. Eleanor and her husband, Joe owned Jo-El's Watches and Jewelry. Together they enjoyed traveling to flea markets and trade shows around the country. Eleanor was an avid volleyball player; from weekly games sponsored by Canton Parks and Recreation to Ladies' Senior National Tournaments, she was keen to compete while enjoying the many friendships of her teammates throughout the decades. Known for her quick wit, Eleanor loved gardening, LeBron James, a good laugh, and above all else, her family.



Eleanor was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph A. Vitale, whom she married in 1950; as well as sisters, Stella Hose and Mary Anne Sinclair. She is survived by her children: Anita Vitale-Geisz (Dr. Thomas Geisz), Gerald Vitale (Jane Vitale) and James Vitale (Kim Fay); her brother, David Marcelli (Vicky Marcelli); grandchildren: Jennifer Miller (Michael Miller) and Jonathan Vitale (Stacy Zahner); great-grandchildren: Liam Joseph Miller, Aryanna Marie Vitale and Luca James Vitale; as well as many nieces and nephews.



Services are postponed due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers or donations her family simply requests for all to safely gather with family and friends to create loving memories as this was always her example and greatest joy.



