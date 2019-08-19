Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELEANOR YOHE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELEANOR M. YOHE


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELEANOR M. YOHE Obituary
Eleanor M. Yohe

93, of North Canton, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019. She was born August 16, 1926 in Mason, West Virginia, to the late Silas and Sadie Hall. Eleanor was a member of Trinity Gospel Temple. She loved reading, doing crossword puzzles, traveling, going to church and visiting with friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husbands, Garnath McFarland, and James Yohe; grandson, Jacob Martin Owens; and brother, Robert Hall.

Eleanor is survived by her children: Michele Owens, Kathy (Lloyd) Evans and Michael McFarland; grandchildren: Timothy Yapko, Amy (Juan) McCloud, April Leamy, Cody (Jessica) Owens, Michael II and Scottie McFarland; step-grandchildren, Ronda (Bryan) Williams and Lloyd II (Tara) Evans; seven

great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; nephew,

Bob (Linda) Hall.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W., North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., with services to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in North Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to s or Smile Train. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELEANOR's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now