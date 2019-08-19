|
Eleanor M. Yohe
93, of North Canton, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019. She was born August 16, 1926 in Mason, West Virginia, to the late Silas and Sadie Hall. Eleanor was a member of Trinity Gospel Temple. She loved reading, doing crossword puzzles, traveling, going to church and visiting with friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husbands, Garnath McFarland, and James Yohe; grandson, Jacob Martin Owens; and brother, Robert Hall.
Eleanor is survived by her children: Michele Owens, Kathy (Lloyd) Evans and Michael McFarland; grandchildren: Timothy Yapko, Amy (Juan) McCloud, April Leamy, Cody (Jessica) Owens, Michael II and Scottie McFarland; step-grandchildren, Ronda (Bryan) Williams and Lloyd II (Tara) Evans; seven
great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; nephew,
Bob (Linda) Hall.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W., North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., with services to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in North Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to s or Smile Train. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Aug. 19, 2019