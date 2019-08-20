|
|
Eleanor M. Yohe
The family will receive friends on (TONIGHT)
Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W., North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 6 p.m. to
8 p.m., and on Wednesday,
August 21, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., with services to
follow at 11 a.m. Burial
will follow in North Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the
family request that donations be made to Alzheimer's
Associations or Smile Train. Please visit:
www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home,
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Aug. 20, 2019